Markets Today: Safe Havens Benefit on Trump-Fed Feud, Silver Gains 5% as Gold Breaches $4600/oz. What Comes Next?

US stock futures dipped on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Trump administration is threatening him with a criminal investigation, sparking fears about the central bank's independence.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6% after Powell disclosed that the Justice Department is demanding records regarding renovations to the Fed’s offices. This legal pressure marks a serious escalation in President Trump's ongoing dispute with Powell over interest rates, as the President pushes for deeper cuts and has even discussed firing the Fed Chair.

Conversely, Asian stock markets rose, driven by tech stocks, as investors were reassured by data showing the US labor market is slowing down but not falling apart. Please note that Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.