Markets Today: Risk Sentiment Dented on US-China Trade Tensions, Russia Sanctions. FTSE 100 Extends Rally

Asian stock markets fell for the second day in a row on Thursday, following Wall Street's selloff. This decline was driven by disappointing earnings from major US tech companies and growing geopolitical concerns over new US sanctions against Russia and potential new export controls targeting China.

The broader Asia-Pacific index fell 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 1.5%. Chinese stocks fell as much as 1.1% on news that the White House might curb a wide range of software-linked exports to retaliate against Beijing's rare earth restrictions.

South Korean stocks also declined, particularly for tech hardware makers, even as the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady as expected.

Adding to the tech gloom, Tesla shares fell 3.8% in after-hours trading because its profit did not meet analyst expectations, despite high revenue.

Market participants are now watching for a policy statement from China's officials wrapping up the Fourth Plenum and an upcoming meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterparts.