Markets Today: RBA hike rates, European shares eye lower open, ZEW sentiment, ADP employment data up next

The rally was particularly strong in South Korea, where the Kospi surged nearly 3% and the Kosdaq climbed over 1.5%. The surge in South Korean markets was largely fueled by a powerful rally in the semiconductor sector, led by a 5% jump in Samsung Electronics and a 3.7% gain for rival SK Hynix.

This momentum followed comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who confirmed that Samsung is manufacturing the company's newest AI chips.

This high-profile partnership has sparked optimism among analysts, with many now predicting that Samsung's previously loss-making foundry division could pivot back to profitability as early as next year.

This AI-driven enthusiasm extended across the region, boosting other tech-heavy markets that stand to benefit from the global chip boom. Taiwan's benchmark index rose as much as 2%, reflecting its critical role in the AI supply chain. Together, these gains provided a significant lift to the broader region, driving the MSCI EM Asia index up approximately 1.9% during Tuesday's session.

Japan also saw healthy gains, with the Topix rising more than 1% and the Nikkei 225 advancing 0.75%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 posted a more modest increase of approximately 0.27%.