Chart alert: Hawkish RBA provides support for AUD/USD, bulls need to break back above 0.7140

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart alert: AUD/USD bullish breakout (finally) above 0.7140, new bullish impulsive up move sequence triggered”, published on 11 March 2026.

The price actions of the AUD/USD have been choppy in the past five days as it grappled with conflicting elements that drove short-term movements.

Read more: RBA Preview: Why a 25bps hike to 4.1% is the most likely outcome

Firmer commodity prices (excluding precious metals) due to rising oil prices are providing a floor and, in some form, a tailwind on the AUD/USD, as the Australian dollar is often labeled as a “commodity currency” due to the resource-rich Australian economy.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar is also sensitive to changes in risk appetite, where a sudden increase in risk aversion in global markets (spurt of risk-off behaviour where equities get sold off) triggers a downside drift in the AUD/USD.

Higher oil prices seen in the past week have been linked to stagflation fears, which in turn drives up risk aversion due to the slower growth effect, creating a negative feedback loop in the AUD/USD.

The AUD/USD almost erased the earlier rally of 3% from the 9 March 2026 low of 0.6957 to the 11 March 2026 high of 0.7187 and declined by 2.9% to print a recent minor low of 0.6980 on last Friday, 13 March 2026, creating a failed bullish breakout above 0.7140.