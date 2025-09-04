Markets Today: Nikkei Up 1.5%, Gold Slips on Profit Taking, Swiss MoM Deflation, DAX Holds Steady Above Support

European stock markets were mostly unchanged as investors felt cautious due to ongoing worries in the bond market.

The travel and tourism sector was the hardest hit, with its value dropping significantly. This was mainly because the British airline Jet2 warned that its profits for the year would be lower than it had previously hoped. As a result, Jet2's stock price dropped by a quarter of its value, and other travel companies like TUI and Easyjet also saw their shares fall 4% each.

In other news, luxury carmaker Porsche's stock also slipped nearly 1% after the company was moved from Germany's main stock index to a secondary one, following recent losses caused by U.S. import taxes and weaker sales in China.

On the FX front, the euro held onto the gains it made overnight trading at 1.1652, while the U.S. dollar was stable when measured against other major world currencies. The DXY was last trading at 98.27.

In contrast, the British pound continued to struggle after a tough week, dropping slightly and staying near the four-week low it hit on Wednesday. The Japanese yen saw very little movement and was trading at 148.16 per dollar.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar lost a small amount of value, and the New Zealand dollar was trading at about $0.5869.

Currency Power Balance