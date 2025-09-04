USD/CHF Technical: Potential Swiss franc bullish range breakout as NFP looms

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) was the first major central bank to initiate an easing cycle in March 2024, delivering six consecutive cuts totalling 175 basis points. This brought the policy rate down from a 10-year high of 1.75% to 0% by June 2025, marking the first return to zero borrowing costs since the negative-rate era that ended in late 2022.

The next SNB monetary policy meeting will be held on 29 September, and there is a likelihood that the SNB may pause its interest rate cut cycle as two leading economic data points have started to show subtle signs of demand improvement in Switzerland.

The Swiss manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 49.0 in August from 48.8 in July, while manufacturing activities remain in contraction mode (below 50), but its negative growth momentum has continued to subside from the May 2025 print of 42.1.

In addition, service activities in Switzerland showed minor improvements as the services PMI increased to 43.9 in August from a five-year low of 41.80 printed in July.

Let’s now examine the medium-term outlook (1-3 weeks) on the USD/CHF from a technical analysis perspective.