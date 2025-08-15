Markets Today: Japan GDP Surprise, China Data Disappoints, Trump-Putin Meeting in Focus as DAX Advances Following Breakout

Most Read: Ripple (XRP/USD) Falls 6% on Manipulation Fears, Liquidations Surge. Will the $3.00 Support Hold?

Hong Kong stocks fell 1.2% after data showed China’s economy slowed in July, with weak factory activity and retail sales. This suggests Donald Trump’s trade war is affecting the world’s second-largest economy. Meanwhile, Japanese stocks rose 1% as the country’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter.

MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index (outside Japan) dropped 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 bounced back 1.6%, nearing a record high after a big drop on Thursday, which ended its six-day winning streak. Australian stocks rose 0.7%, while Hong Kong stocks fell 1.1%.

China's CSI 300 index went up 0.8% after weaker-than-expected July economic data, like retail sales and industrial production, raised hopes for new government stimulus. Markets in India and South Korea are closed for holidays.

Earlier, hopes for US monetary easing had boosted market confidence, with traders expecting a quarter-point rate cut. However, US wholesale inflation rose in July at its fastest pace in three years, causing traders to lower the chances of a September rate cut to 90%, down from being fully certain before.

