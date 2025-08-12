Gold's (XAU/USD) Recovers to $3350/oz After Mixed CPI Reaction. What Next?

The US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) for July came in mostly as expected. Headline inflation increased by 0.2% compared to last month and 2.7% compared to last year. Core inflation (which excludes food and energy) rose by 0.3% month-on-month and 3.1% year-on-year.

Looking at the details, energy prices dropped by 1.1% from the previous month, while food prices stayed the same. For products most affected by tariffs, the impact seems mild for now. Core goods (excluding cars) increased by 0.2% in July, which is a slower rise compared to the 0.55% jump in June. This suggests that companies are currently absorbing most of the extra costs from tariffs.

Some specific changes: appliance prices surprisingly fell by 0.9%, clothing prices went up slightly by 0.1%, sporting goods increased by 0.4%, and furniture prices rose by 0.9%.

It would appear that any inflationary impact expected from tariffs thus far are largely absorbed within US corporate profit margins.Also frontloading ahead of tariff deadlines may be keeping prices in check.

The question going forward is now whether companies will continue to absorb increasing costs or will it be passed to consumers.

The impact on gold was interesting with an initial move higher followed by fresh daily lows and a test of key support at 3334. Gold should in theory rise, given that the inflation print only helps a Fed rate cut in September.