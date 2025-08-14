DAX 30 Technical Outlook: Breakout Has 400 Point Potential

Euro zone industrial production fell more than expected in June, even though the economy grew steadily in the second quarter.

The data may raise doubts about the 20-nation currency union's ability to withstand the effects of a global trade war.

Industrial output dropped by 1.3% in June, mainly due to a sharp decline in Germany and weak consumer goods production, missing expectations of a 1.0% fall, according to Eurostat data on Thursday. Adding to the disappointment, Eurostat revised May's output growth down to 1.1% from 1.7%, showing the trend is weaker than expected.

Meanwhile, GDP grew by 0.1% in the second quarter, matching earlier estimates, and employment also rose by 0.1%, as predicted, but this was slower than the 0.2% growth in the previous quarter.

Recent positive data, like purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) and the European Commission's sentiment report, suggested that consumer spending was helping the euro zone handle trade tensions. However, newer figures, such as industrial orders and a key sentiment report from Germany, have cast doubt on this optimism.

Despite this, investors remain hopeful for a slight recovery, supported by the recent EU trade deal with the U.S., which brings more stability, and Germany's plans to significantly increase government spending to boost growth.

Despite the data the DAX continued its advance today as market participants appear to have shrugged off any concerns. Among individual shares, top gainers include Airbus SE, Vonovia SE and Rheinmetall AG with gains of 1.7%, 3.23% and 2.16% respectively.