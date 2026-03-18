Markets Today: European shares rally as Oil retreats; All eyes on FOMC's 'hawkish hold'

Market Highlights

STOXX 600: This main European index rose 0.5% to 605.59 points. This marks the third day in a row the index has gone up, which is its best performance in a month.

Energy vs. Finance: The .SXEP (Energy) sector fell 0.3%, ending an eight-day winning streak because of lower oil prices. On the flip side, .SX7P (Financial) stocks were the biggest reason the overall market stayed positive.

Global Context: Markets around the world are recovering because oil prices stopped rising, despite the growing tension between Israel and Iran.

This follows on from a strong Asian session where Japan's stock market saw a strong recovery as the Nikkei climbed 2.87% to reach 55,239.4, effectively ending a four-day period of losses.

Similarly, the Topix, which tracks a broader range of companies, rose 2.49% to finish at 3,717.41.