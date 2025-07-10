Markets Today: Copper Saga Heats Up, More Tariffs and DAX Holds Firm Near All-Time Highs

European stocks rose on Thursday, led by mining shares, as hopes grew for a U.S.-EU trade deal. The STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% to 552.45 points, while most regional markets were up, except Spain's IBEX, which dipped 0.1%.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said progress has been made on a deal with the U.S., which could be finalized in days. Talks include measures to protect the EU auto industry, according to officials.

European mining stocks jumped 2.8%, and healthcare stocks rose 1.1%.

Meanwhile, Barry Callebaut shares dropped 7.2% after the Swiss chocolate maker lowered its sales forecast for the third time this year.

European investors are preparing for the key second-quarter earnings season, which will reveal how companies are handling trade volatility and how stable their stock prices are.

Analysts have been lowering 2025 earnings forecasts for 55 weeks straight, though the rate of cuts has slowed since May. Europe’s full-year earnings growth is now predicted at 3%, down from 8% earlier this year.

On the FX front, the U.S. dollar steadied on Thursday after pulling back from a two-week high. The dollar index, which tracks it against six major currencies, stayed flat at 97.416 after slipping 0.2% on Wednesday. It had hit a high of 97.837 earlier that day before losing steam.

The dollar fell after U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply on Wednesday, following strong demand at a 10-year note auction. This eased concerns about the earlier "Sell America" trend, where Treasuries, the dollar, and stocks were sold off.

The euro rose 0.1% to 1.1733, and the British pound edged up 0.1% to 1.3609. The dollar remained stable at 146.32 yen and 0.79420 Swiss francs.

Currency Power Balance