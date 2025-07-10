Asia midday: HK & SG equities lead; US rally stalls at resistance, Dow Jones (Chart of the day)

Since hitting its recent 3 July intraday high of 44,914, the price actions of the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures) have traded sideways, and several short-term technical elements are suggesting an imminent potential minor corrective decline sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase.

Firstly, the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index has continued to trade below the median line of a minor ascending channel in place since the 19 June low of 41,787. Secondly, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has just flashed out a bearish divergence condition near its overbought region, which indicates upside momentum has started to ease (see Fig 2).

Watch the 44,560 short-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 44,170 is likely to trigger a minor corrective decline sequence to expose the next intermediate support at 43,800/43,600 (also close to the 20-day moving average) in the first step.

On the flip side, a clearance above 44,560 invalidates the bearish scenario to resume the impulsive bullish up move sequence to retest the current all-time high of 45,100 printed in December 2024 before the next intermediate resistance comes in at 45,450/45,520 (Fibonacci extension cluster levels).