Asia mid-session: Singapore’s STI hit a fresh all-time high, USD/JPY extends losses below key range support, Gold advances

Since its 23 June 2025 low of 396.58 (also a retest on the 50-day moving average), the price actions of the Singapore 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the MSCI Singapore futures) have evolved into a minor ascending channel and reintegrated back above the 20-day moving average on last Thursday, 26 June.

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has continued to flash out a bullish momentum condition, holding above a parallel ascending trendline support at the 58 level. These observations suggest that the Singapore 30 CFD Index is likely undergoing a potential bullish impulsive up move sequence within its minor and medium-term uptrend phases (see Fig 2).

Watch the 410.50 short-term pivotal support to maintain the current bullish tone for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 417.20 and 419.50/420.90 (also a Fibonacci extension).

On the other hand, failure to hold at 410.50 negates the bullish tone for a slide towards 407.00 (also the 20-day moving average), and a break below it triggers a deeper minor corrective decline to expose the next intermediate support at 403.30 (also the 50-day moving average).