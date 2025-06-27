Asia mid-session: Risk-on persists, JPY held firm, Gold extends losses to 4-week low

US equity markets roared back to life on Thursday, 26 June, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the charge, climbing 0.9% to notch another fresh all-time intraday and closing high. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to close at 6,140—just shy of its all-time intraday high of 6,147 set in February. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed with a 1.7% surge.

Despite ongoing concerns around slowing US economic growth and the approaching 9 July expiration of the White House’s 90-day pause on global reciprocal tariffs (excluding China), investor sentiment remained firmly risk-on. Markets appear to be positioning for potential additional liquidity from a more dovish Federal Reserve as early as Q3.