WTI Oil Flat After Mondays 2.2% Surge, More Upside Ahead?

Looking at the data and the overall Oil market at the moment, the move by OPEC + seems to be one targeted at gaining market share rather than price stability. This should be the actual talking point, as this is the real pivot being done by OPEC +.

Since the Covid-19 decline in oil prices OPEC + have constantly said that they are prioritizing price stability, however recent decisions suggest otherwise.

Despite conflicts and economic pressures, oil demand remains strong, especially in Asia and Africa. Western markets also continue to rely on oil despite the rise of EVs. Oil producers and OPEC members such as Iran are not even involved in the ongoing discussion regarding the unwinding of OPEC production quotas.

Production agreements show higher volumes, but actual output is still below those targets. Many OPEC members can’t meet their quotas, so fears of an oversupply are exaggerated.

The biggest impact will be on international oil companies, not consumers or producers. While profit margins might shrink, as Shell has warned, the situation isn’t critical. Shell’s concerns about a weak second half of 2025 shouldn’t cause alarm.

Positive signs for oil prices remain strong, including increased Houthi activity in the Red Sea, tensions with Iran, Russia’s economic struggles, and rising demand for private power generation.