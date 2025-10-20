Markets Today: China GDP Beat, US-China Deal Optimism Grows, Gold Steady as FTSE 100 Edges Higher

Most Read: Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Outlook: Silver Price Consolidates Ahead of Next Move. Where to Next?

Asian stock markets surged to record highs on Monday, fueled by a renewed sense of optimism over cooling trade tensions and positive political news from Japan.

The broad regional stock index climbed 1.7%, with markets anticipating gains in the US and Europe. Japan's stock market soared to a new record high after the announcement of a coalition deal that is expected to lead to higher government spending.

The deal included specific plans, such as a 10% reduction in the number of lawmakers. This anticipation of pro-stimulus policies boosted investor confidence, weakening the yen and causing the blue-chip Nikkei share index to climb by 3.4% at the close

Even with data released today showing that Chinese economic growth has slowed to its lowest pace in a year, investors in Chinese stocks largely overlooked the deceleration, focusing instead on the hope for trade de-escalation between the US and China.