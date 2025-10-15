Gold (XAU/USD) rallies to all-time highs of $4218 on trade tremors and rate cut expectations - Potential targets and price forecast

Renewing all-time highs earlier today, around ~$4,218, gold (XAU/USD) has extended gains further so far in this week’s trading.

With 2025 representing the best yearly performance in the yellow metals’ history by some margin, traders are left with one burning question:

When will the current rally end?

Let’s break down some of the major macroeconomic themes at play within precious metal markets, alongside some technical analysis and price targets.