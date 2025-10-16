Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Outlook: Silver Price Consolidates Ahead of Next Move. Where to Next?

One of the reasons which has really come to the fore recently is the shortage of physical silver which has led to a big premium for physical silver as well. Recent, widely reported incidents have exposed some key factors regarding silver, particularly due to physical shortages that have made the metal difficult to acquire. This is becoming a global problem.

This shortage is especially felt in India, the world's biggest consumer, which has seen its imports drop by a significant 42% this year, even as demand from both investors and industrial users (like those making solar panels and electronics) has surged.

The problem is amplified globally because most silver is produced as a side product of mining other metals, making it hard to quickly increase supply when demand spikes.

As a result, dealers everywhere are struggling to find the metal, and this scarcity is driving up prices in the supply chain. This physical shortage is not limited to India; countries including China, Turkey, and Australia are also currently facing a scarcity of silver.