Markets Today: BoJ Deliver Hawkish Hold, UK Retail Sales Beat, DAX Prints Morningstar Candle Pattern. Trump-Xi Phone Call Ahead

European stock markets were quiet on Friday, and they are likely to end a busy week slightly down. This week included important decisions from major central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve.

The main European stock index, the STOXX 600, was mostly unchanged at 554.89.

Technology stocks took a break from their recent rally, with companies like BE Semiconductor and ASML both seeing a drop of about 0.9%.

Despite earlier gains, the STOXX index is still heading for a small weekly loss. This is due to ongoing concerns about high levels of government debt in the region and the potential negative impact of US tariffs on company profits in the coming months.

In addition to the US Fed, the central bank of Norway also lowered its interest rates by 0.25%, while the Bank of England chose to keep its rates unchanged this week.

In company news, Stabilus, a supplier for the industrial and automotive sectors, saw its shares fall by 2.8% after it announced a plan to cut 450 jobs globally as part of a cost-saving effort.

Kuehne+Nagel shares dropped by 5.3% after Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on the Swiss logistics company from "Buy" to "Hold."

Finally, the UK's Close Brothers saw a 6.7% slide in its shares after the lender announced it would postpone the release of its preliminary 2025 financial results by one week.

On the FX front, On Friday, the Japanese yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar. This happened because, even though the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged, two of its board members voted in favor of a rate increase. At the same time, the central bank also announced plans to sell off its holdings of exchange-traded funds and real estate trusts.

Meanwhile, the euro weakened slightly, falling by 0.1% to $1.1773. It gave back some of its weekly gains after hundreds of thousands of people in France participated in protests against government spending cuts on Thursday.

The British pound dropped by 0.3% to $1.3512. This decline followed news that Britain's government borrowing had increased much more than official predictions, which are used to create the government's tax and spending budget. A day earlier, the Bank of England had kept its interest rates the same and decided to slow down the pace at which it sells off its government bonds.

The New Zealand dollar, also known as the kiwi, fell by 0.4% to $0.5861. This extended its losses after experiencing its largest one-day drop since April, following the release of disappointing economic growth data for the second quarter.

The offshore Chinese yuan was largely stable at 7.1111 per dollar, while the Australian dollar slipped by 0.3% to $0.6594.

Currency Power Balance