USD/JPY Technical: USD strength capped (again) below 148.95 range resistance, BoJ keeps rate hike hopes alive

The overnight index swaps (OIS) market for Japan’s short-term interest rates is still pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) hike to the short-term overnight policy interest rate to 0.75% before 2025 ends.

The 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year OIS rates have continued to widen over the 1-month OIS rates in the past two weeks, where the 1-year OIS rate has increased from 0.67% on 8 September 2025 to 0.73% on Friday, 19 September 2025 at the time of writing (see Fig. 2).

The 2-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield, which is sensitive to changes to the BoJ’s monetary policy stance, has continued its upward trajectory and climbed by to 0.91%, its highest level since 2008.

Hence, the yield premium between the 2-year US Treasury note and the 2-year Japanese Government Bond has continued to narrow steadily since the start of the year. The bearish breakdown of the 2.90% former major support on the week of 18 August 2025 is likely to add impetus for a further potential narrowing of the yield premium towards the next support at 2.05% (see Fig. 3).

This ongoing narrowing process suggests that 2-year US Treasuries have become relatively less attractive versus 2-year JGBs, reducing the yield premium in favour of the dollar. As a result, this dynamic may exert downside pressure on USD/JPY.

Let’s now examine the USD/JPY from a technical analysis perspective to determine its latest short-term (1 to 3 days) trend bias and key technical levels to watch.