Markets Today: 35% Tariff on Canada, Bitcoin Surges, UK GDP Contracts Again, DAX Retreats Toward 24000

Asia Pacific stocks traded mixed in the Asian session as the positive mood from the US session faded after President Trump's announcements.

The ASX failed to sustain its early session momentum as gains in mining, materials and resources were offset by in real estate and tech. In Japan the Nikkei saw choppy price action as ongoing trade uncertainty continues and weighs on the Japanese yen as well.

Chinese markets are on the front foot despite the lack of obvious bullish catalysts, although US Secretary of State Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to meet in Malaysia today.

