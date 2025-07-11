Asia midday: Hong Kong stocks rally on China stimulus hopes, AUD/USD (Chart of the day)

The recent up move seen in the AUD/USD from this Tuesday, 8 July’s minor swing low of 0.6485, and the reintegration back above its 20-day moving average. These observations suggest that the minor corrective decline sequence from the 1 July high to the 8 July low is likely to have ended (see Fig 2).

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has managed to stage a bounce right at a parallel ascending support and the 50 level, which highlights a revival of bullish momentum conditions.

Watch the 0.6540 key short-term pivotal support, and a clearance above 0.6600 increases the odds of a new bullish impulsive up move sequence to see the next intermediate resistances coming in at 0.6630/6645 and 0.6690/6700 (Fibonacci extension and upper boundary of the minor ascending channel).

However, failure to hold at 0.6540 negates the bullish tone for a slide to revisit the next immediate supports at 0.6510 (also the 20-day moving average) and 0.6480 (also the 50-day moving average).