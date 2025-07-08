OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Asia mid-session: Asian stocks climb despite new US tariff threats; AUD rebounds, gold stabilizes

China_Man_City_View
Kelvin Wong Bio Image
By  Kelvin Wong

8 juillet 2025 at 07:12 UTC

Despite US President Trump issuing 14 new tariff letters on Monday, 7 July, Asian stock markets defied expectations. Unlike the sharp sell-off following the 1 April “Liberation Day” tariff announcement, regional indices rallied, many reaching three- to five-day highs in today’s Asian mid-session.

Most Asian stock markets rally despite fresh US tariff warnings

The market reaction suggests growing scepticism about the White House following through decisively on tariff threats. While the letters outlined tariff rates ranging from 25% to 40% on exports from Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and several Southeast Asian nations (e.g., Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos), Trump extended the 9 July tariff deadline to 1 August and even hinted at a further extension to finalize trade negotiations.

European stock markets outperformed US

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index continued its record-breaking run, climbing 0.6% to an all-time intraday high of 4,057. South Korea’s KOSPI 200 surged 2%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, European stock markets outperformed the US. With Europe spared from the latest round of tariff letters and reports of a possible US-EU trade deal emerging this week, the German DAX gained 1.2%, reaching a four-day high. In contrast, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, trimming earlier losses of 1.25%. US equity futures showed mild recovery in Asia, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Read more in our previous Chart of the day – Bullish momentum intact, Germany 30 is eying a fresh all-time high

FX markets mixed as AUD rebounds on RBA Surprise

Currency markets were mixed. The Australian dollar led gains, rising 0.7%, followed by the New Zealand dollar (+0.4%) and the euro (+0.2%), while the Japanese yen weakened 0.1%.

The AUD/USD posted a bullish reversal, reclaiming its 20-day moving average at 0.6520 as support. Although traders had anticipated a 25-bps rate cut by the RBA, the central bank held rates steady at 3.5%, citing trade-related uncertainty and choosing to monitor conditions before acting.

Economic data releases

Economic calendar as of 8 July 2025
Fig 1: Key data for today’s Asia mid-session (Source: MarketPulse)

Chart of the day – Start of a potential impulsive bullish sequence for Hang Seng Index

Start of new impulsive bullish move for Hang Seng Index
Fig 2: Hong Kong 33 CFD Index minor trend as of 8 July 2025 (Source: TradingView)

The recent 4% minor corrective decline seen on the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index (a proxy of the Hang Seng Index futures) from the 25 June high to the 4 July low is likely to have ended. The Hong Kong 33 CFD Index is now likely to be in the process of undergoing a potential fresh impulsive bullish sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase.

The hourly RSI momentum indicator has shaped a bullish divergence condition as its oversold region and staged a bullish momentum breakout on Monday, 7 July (see Fig 2).

Watch the 23,690 key short-term pivotal support for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 24,270, 24,490, and 24,850.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 23,690 negates the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 23,450 (also the 50-day moving average), and only a break below it sees a deeper corrective decline to expose the next intermediate support at 23,060 in the first step.

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Kelvin Wong Bio Image

Kelvin Wong

Senior Market Analyst

Based in Singapore, Kelvin Wong is a well-established senior global macro strategist with over 15 years of experience trading and providing market research on foreign exchange, stock markets, and commodities.

Passionate about connecting the dots in the financial markets and sharing perspectives around trading and investment, Kelvin Wong is an expert in using a unique combination of fundamental and technical analyses, specializing in Elliott Wave and fund flow positioning, to pinpoint key reversal levels in the financial markets.

In addition, over the last ten years, Kelvin has conducted numerous market outlook and trading-related seminars, as well as technical analysis training courses, for thousands of retail traders.