Asia mid-session: Asian stocks climb despite new US tariff threats; AUD rebounds, gold stabilizes

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index continued its record-breaking run, climbing 0.6% to an all-time intraday high of 4,057. South Korea’s KOSPI 200 surged 2%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, European stock markets outperformed the US. With Europe spared from the latest round of tariff letters and reports of a possible US-EU trade deal emerging this week, the German DAX gained 1.2%, reaching a four-day high. In contrast, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, trimming earlier losses of 1.25%. US equity futures showed mild recovery in Asia, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

