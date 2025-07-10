USD/CAD Eyes Gains as WTI Oil Slips. 1.3750 Incoming?

The US Dollar and its struggles have been well documented of late with market participants seemingly losing faith in the greenback as a safehaven. However, as the tariff deadline approaches and trade deals are announced the US dollar has shown signs of a recovery.

According to ING THINK, the average tariff rate, currently at 14%, could rise to 20%, but how it happens is crucial for the dollar. Gradual, sector-specific tariffs would likely hurt the dollar less than sudden, drastic measures. Gradual changes might also cause some inflation, keeping the Fed cautious for longer, which could support the dollar. This is something which i see as a possibility as well and is worth paying attention to as tariffs continue to be finalized

Minutes from the Fed's June meeting show most members remain cautious or hawkish, with only Waller and Bowman leaning towards a more dovish stance.

That leaves the question, have we seen the bottom for the US Dollar in 2025? From a technical standpoint the DXY has bounced off a multi-year trendline which should it hold will likely lead to further upside for the index.