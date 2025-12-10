Markets higher after the Fed Cut, but Concerns Remain – North American session Market Wrap for December 10

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 10

The Fed delivered a "neutral" 25 bps cut to 3.50%-3.75%, sending markets higher.

Bonds, stocks, and metals all rallied, while the US Dollar took a significant hit.

Small-cap stocks and industrials outperformed, with the Russell 2000 (+1.50%) and the Dow Jones (+1.10%) leading the way—a natural flow, as rate cuts tend to support these sectors the most.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, failed to hold its highs unlike other asset classes.

Still, Ethereum and some altcoins maintained some strength, the broader crypto market still seems confused.

Tomorrow's close will be essential for all asset classes;

Despite the current rally, major indices remain a few percentage points away from their relative highs.

Optimism will need to persist. Watch the Dollar closely, as its inverse correlation is currently guiding the rally.