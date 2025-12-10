Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) levels for the FOMC

Cryptocurrencies have traded up and down over the past week following a rough correction across the board.
*By the way, the Bank of Canada Press Conference is currently ongoing for those interesting, you can access it right here – No Cut for the BoC, 2.25% rate unchanged*
While key long-term support levels arrested the steep decline and dip-buyers stepped in, the market failed to hold its highs despite a strong session yesterday.
This afternoon's event will be critical for all asset classes, including crypto. Here is why:
FOMC events often trigger sharp swings between risk-on and risk-off sentiment.
As risk assets, cryptocurrencies often correlate with equities.
For example, during the 2023 hiking cycle, risk assets dumped lower, triggering massive selloffs in the crypto market.
Rate-cutting cycles typically boost non-yielding assets like Gold and Bitcoin.
On a straightforward basis, a cut should support higher prices, though the reaction will depend heavily on whether the Fed's guidance for 2026 is dovish.
If today's (highly probable) rate cut fuels risk appetite, Bitcoin and its peers should rise.
If sentiment becomes ecstatic, expect memecoins and altcoins to outperform; if the mood is positive but measured, look for market leaders like Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) to lead the charge.
As a matter of fact, let's explore the intraday charts and levels for these three crypto leaders to prepare for the rate decision, coming up in about three hours.
Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Technical Analysis
Bitcoin 8H Chart and levels
Bitcoin (BTC) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin rallied a strong 14% since reaching its $80,563 lows on November 21, bringing back intermediate momentum into balance (from heavily bearish).
Still, the chart doesn't point to immediate bullish domination – The RSI is going sideways. This arises particularly as sellers appeared at the highs of the bear channel, keep an eye on this one.
The dip-buying was a technical one, with the Crypto Leader retest its long-term support levels as seen in our previous analysis.
Things might change today however
FOMC Scenarios:
- A daily close above $94,000 points to a continued break higher. If the rest of the Market follows suit, a new uptrend might be found. A yearly close above $100,000 confirms the return of a long-term bullish environment.
- Hanging close within the $88,000 to $92,000 maintains the current hesitant picture.
- Close below $88,000 however may relaunch the bearish trend which can be dangerous for the Market outlook.
Levels of interest for BTC trading:
Support Levels
- $88,000 to $92,000 major support turned Pivot (testing
- November lows $80,563
- $85,000 mini Support (+/- $500)
- Liberation Day Support $75,000 to $80,000
Resistance Levels
- mini-resistance around $94,000
- Swing highs from yesterday $94,657 and highs to break
- $98,000 to $100,000 Main Resistance
- Resistance at previous ATH $106,000 to $108,000
- Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000
Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart and levels
Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The idea is the same for Ethereum, but the breakout has been even-more solid.
Hence, traders may expect ETH outperformance if today's FOMC is bullish.
In a bearish case, ETH and other altcoins should outperform.
FOMC Scenarios:
- In a bullish session, a close above $3,400 continues the more bullish momentum found recently. Keep track of the upward trendline in this case.
- In a balanced FOMC session, prices should maintain between $3,000 to $3,300 indicating that traders will be looking to learn more – Rangebound action in this case.
- In a bearish session, ETH should close below $3,000 and relaunch the bearish prospects.
Levels of interest for ETH trading:
Support Levels
- $3,000 Psychological level and Pivot (+ 50 MA)
- $2,500 to $2,700 June Key Support (recent rebound)
- $2,620 Recent Lows
- $2,100 June War support
- $1,385 to $1,750 2025 Support
- 2025 Lows $1,384
Resistance Levels
- $3,400 Tuesday highs
- $3,500 (+/- $50) Resistance and Descending Channel highs
- $3,800 September lows
- $4,000 to Dec 2024 top Higher timeframe Resistance zone
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart and levels
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Solana has rebounded but still struggles to find upside momentum, holding its mid-October downwards channel.
The third largest crypto maintains a rangebound price action between $125 to $145.
FOMC Scenarios:
- Bullish case: Solana closes above $145 which would imply a return in the Crypto, and should increase odds of a channel breakout ($155 is the level to look)
- Neutral case: The crypto holds its ongoing range, not so bad considering how bearish the previous momentum was. It also holds the line for a future rebound
- Bearish case: Solana closes at the lows of its range, which may trigger a further selloff.
Levels to keep on your SOL Charts:
Support Levels
- Main Support $125 to $130 (Range lows)
- $110 to $115 Support
- Weekly lows $123
- Support 3: $100 to $105
Resistance Levels
- $140 to $150 Major Pivot (Range Highs)
- Channel highs and October Pivot resistance $165 to $170
- $180 to $190 Resistance
- Psychological level $200 to $205
- $253 Cycle highs
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.