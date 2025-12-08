FOMC Meeting Preview: How the FOMC's December Dot Plot Will Affect the US Dollar (DXY)

Despite the economic confusion, the majority of market participants expect the FOMC to make a "safety cut" of 25 basis points (a quarter of a percent). The logic is that this small cut is an insurance policy against the job market completely collapsing, but it's not so large that it fully gives up the fight against inflation.

However, this market consensus hides a major disagreement within the Committee itself. Analysts predict a historically high number of dissenting votes (policymakers who vote against the decision), which would signal to investors that Chair Powell has lost control of the policy message and would introduce a lot of uncertainty for the following year.

The "Dot Plot" Battlefield

The real fight isn't just about the current rate cut, but about the communication of future interest rates. This is shown in the "Dot Plot" , a chart that shows where each Fed member expects the interest rate to be in 2026 and beyond. The market is currently expecting the Fed to cut rates roughly four times in 2026, which would send the stock market soaring (the Bull Case). But some forecasters predict the Dot Plot will show a median expectation of only two cuts for 2026. This would be a "hawkish cut" meaning the Fed cuts now but signals they are nearly done which would severely disappoint the market and could lead to a drop in stock prices.

The "Powell Put" vs. The "Trump Call"

The political dimension of this meeting cannot be overstated. With the transition of power looming in January 2026, the Federal Reserve is under intense scrutiny. President-elect Trump has advocated for lower rates to offset his proposed tariff regime. Powell must navigate the optics of appearing politically independent.

If he cuts aggressively, he risks accusations of juicing the economy for the incoming administration or bowing to political pressure.

If he holds, he risks accusations of sabotaging the economic handover. This political shadow suggests Powell will likely opt for the middle path: a 25bps cut (to satisfy the growth mandate) coupled with stern language about data dependence (to satisfy the inflation mandate).