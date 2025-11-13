OANDA Group
Markets flash red despite the US government reopening – Market wrap for the North American session - November 13

By  Elior Manier

13 November 2025 at 21:50 UTC

The news of the US government reopening yesterday evening did little to stop the bleeding in markets today.

Despite the absence of major negative headlines, global markets were hit by a broad and significant correction, spanning both equities and cryptocurrencies.

With no clear catalyst to blame, investors seem to be revisiting the tech overvaluation fears that triggered similar selloffs last week.

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 4.24.50 PM
Bitcoin, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Daily outlook – November 13, 2025. Source: TradingView

After an exceptional multi-month rally, sentiment increasingly feels like a market top, and high leverage across assets is amplifying every move.

Bitcoin has now slipped back below $100,000, ending a brief period of consolidation above that key psychological level.

Gold remains near its highs but is down slightly on the day, and US Treasuries also saw a pullback — leaving one big question: where did the money go?


Possibly into hedges: Put options demand appears to be rising sharply, with the VIX surging 15% and breaking above 20, signaling a rapid pickup in fear and protection buying.

Read More:

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 4.48.33 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, November 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

You can observe how bloody the picture was in global markets today.

Only oil survived, but for short memories, the energy commodity fell 4% just yesterday.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 4.27.17 PM
Currency Performance, November 13 – Source: OANDA Labs

With the yen struggling to find a ground, investors rushed into the Swiss Franc (CHF) and stands on top of the preferred risk-off currency this year.

These outflows in North America seems to have overall brought more demand in European currency, where (relative) political stability creates attraction.

A look at Economic data releasing throughout tonight and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 4.32.34 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

Markets head into a busy Friday with Eurozone data in focus and high volatility expectations after today.

Eurozone economic highlights are the Eurozone GDP, with growth expected at 0.2% QoQ and 1.3% YoY, alongside employment change and the European Commission’s Economic Growth Forecasts, all of which will help shape expectations for the ECB’s 2026 policy path.

Add to the data a cluster of ECB speeches (Escrivá, Elderson twice, and Lane) this makes the morning session particularly dense for EUR traders.


The U.S. calendar remains speech-only, with appearances from Schmid, Logan, and Bostic — still no hard data due to the ongoing BLS release delays following the shutdown.

Expect some communication from the Bureau in upcoming days to detail when (and if) past releases will get published.

Markets are still missing two NFP releases, one CPI and some seven Jobless Claims (without mentioning Retail Sales which was expected tomorrow).

Safe Trades!

