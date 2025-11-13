Ethereum drops another 3% below $3,500 – Time for panic or opportunity?

Still, with prices now down roughly 32% from the $4,950 August peak, the hype in ETH has cooled substantially.

Yet, it’s often when fewer people are watching that true opportunities emerge—though the question remains: is this a dip to buy or a reason to panic?

Overstretched tech valuations continue to weigh on markets, as reflected in today's weakness across stock indices, and crypto is facing similar pressure.

From an investment standpoint, the long term will reveal its truth—but for those without a crystal ball, a prudent approach is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), which involves gradually building positions over time.

For traders, the focus should stay on support and resistance levels—spotting trends between them and reacting when those levels break.

Let’s now look these levels through a multi-timeframe Ethereum analysis.