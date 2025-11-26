Markets are back in Euphoria – Market Wrap for the North American session - November 26

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for November 26

As said in our Tuesday Market Wrap, The tides turn fast in Markets!

The narrative quickly came from the end of the World as we know it to an ecstatic mood.

US Stock Indexes have now recovered close to 75% of their mid-October to mid-November correction, and even the bloodshed Cryptocurrencies are rallying back.

The Thanksgiving week is known to be positive for risk-assets, but the up-and-down reminds Traders of one thing:

Volatility is here and it's here to stay – At least until the Fed actually takes a decisive route to the neutral rate.

FX Markets have also seen some strong movement, particularly with the GBP appreciating from the latest UK Budget and the NZD rallying back from the NZ Cut cycle being potentially done after 300 bps of total reduction.