How fast the tides turn – Market wrap for the North American session - November 24

Tomorrow's session should be quite eventful after today's rebound.

The overnight session will turn the eyes towards the German Final GDP for Q3, expected at 0%, and should help to see where the overall Euro-economy is heading.

Almost no cuts are priced in for the ECB, but any major downward surprise in Europe's largest economy could change the situation.

This will be followed by a couple of ECB speeches from ECB's Escrivá (5:00 A.M. ET) and Sleijpen (5:30 A.M. ET).

The US Session should be even more active however with a slate of US releases that will quench the thirst for data after a drought, even if these releases will be past news (September data).

The first will be the ADP weekly Private labor data (8:15 A.M. ET), which surprised markets at its first release. It will be interesting to see how Markets react to it going forward.

For the rest, Expect Retail Sales and PPI data (8:30 A.M. ET) which could be major movers, as the official statistics agencies finally release the September numbers on wholesale inflation and consumer spending.

US Housing data will follow suit at 10:00 A.M. ET as investors look to confirm a potential rebound in both the Consumer Confidence and the rate-sensitive Pending Home Sales after weeks of weakening.

The rest of the day could be calm as many traders are out for the Thanksgiving week, a traditionally slow but green week in Markets.

The evening will however be the most important:

Inflation data from Australia will heat up the evening session at 20:30 ET before the RBNZ Rate decision follows suit at 22:00 ET. A 25 bps cut is expected but not fully priced in, so expect some surprise and volatility for the Kiwi dollar around the rate and policy review.