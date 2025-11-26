US stocks turn green for the pre-Thanksgiving trading session

The Market ambiance seems to have taken a decidedly better turn as Americans get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

It is worth a reminder that Markets will be closed tomorrow and will close early on Friday, therefore expect volumes to taper off significantly as the day progresses.

European Stocks have rallied for a third consecutive day, providing a much-needed sentiment kicker for most North American opens: The S&P 500 just broke back above 6,800; Dow Jones is holding strong above 47,000 and Nasdaq is doing the same above 25,000 – Key psychological marks for US indexes.

This week was essential, arriving just when the narrative seemed to have turned dark for the end-of-year trading amidst valuation fears, post-earnings "sell-the-news" flows (like Nvidia), and a hawkish Fed scare—a fear that has now substantially eased, with a December cut now 80% expected.