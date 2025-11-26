US stocks turn green for the pre-Thanksgiving trading session

The Market ambiance seems to have taken a decidedly better turn as Americans get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.
It is worth a reminder that Markets will be closed tomorrow and will close early on Friday, therefore expect volumes to taper off significantly as the day progresses.
European Stocks have rallied for a third consecutive day, providing a much-needed sentiment kicker for most North American opens: The S&P 500 just broke back above 6,800; Dow Jones is holding strong above 47,000 and Nasdaq is doing the same above 25,000 – Key psychological marks for US indexes.
This week was essential, arriving just when the narrative seemed to have turned dark for the end-of-year trading amidst valuation fears, post-earnings "sell-the-news" flows (like Nvidia), and a hawkish Fed scare—a fear that has now substantially eased, with a December cut now 80% expected.
US Equity Heatmap (09:57 A.M.) – November 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
While the pre-Thanksgiving session is often a muted but positive one, heading into the two-day break, it will be important to watch how the close shapes up.
Post-Thanksgiving weeks historically open both ways as traders get ready for the final month of the year and the final, pivotal Fed meetings, so the real test for Stocks will be next week!
Let's dive right into the intraday outlook for all three US Major indexes: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
A global Outlook on US Indices
US Main Indices Daily Outlook – All gap higher. November 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Dow Jones 4H Chart and Technical Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 4H Chart, November 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
It's almost as if nothing happened in the Dow the past two weeks.
The Strong bullish up-moves from yesterday's open took the index back above its Pivot Zone and key 50 and 200 Moving Averages, providing it a bullish mid-term outlook.
With volumes down this week, a weekly close will still be highly anticipated for traders and sentiment:
- Above the Pivot Zone (47,000 to 47,200), expect continuation.
- Within the Pivot Zone, the action should be more rangebound/balanced as Markets await for more releases
- Below, the mid-term outlook is more for a further correction.
Dow Jones technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Current All-time high 48,459
- Next Resistance zone 47,500 - 47,650
- Psychological resistance at 48,000
Support Levels
- Higher timeframe pivot 47,000 to 47,200
- 46,000 +/- 300pts Immediate Support
- Tuesday Lows 45,925
- 45,000 psychological level (next support and main for higher timeframe)
Nasdaq 4H Chart and Technical Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 4H Chart, November 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq has completely reversed its past-Thursday drop, dragged higher by strong tech performance (even without much help from Nvidia).
Now facing another strong test at the 25,000 to 25,250 Resistance at a confluence with the 4H MA 200, closing above last Thursday's highs will confirm a break above the past week's descending channel.
Watch for imminent momentum which has slowed down as US traders get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Resistance 25,000 to 25,250 immediate test, MA 200 and Thursday highs
- Current ATH 26,283 (CFD)
- Intermediate resistance and 4H MA 50 25,700 to 25,850
- Mini-resistance at 25,500 Gap
Support Levels
- 24,550 Tuesday lows
- 24,500 Main support and Pivot (recent rebound)
- October lows 24,000
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 4H Chart and Technical Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 4H Chart, November 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
As the session unrolls, the action is holding around the 6,800 psychological level and once again, it's as if we never really went lower these past few weeks.
Bulls have managed to break above the Broad Bear Channel that took the price action down 5% since mid-November.
Still, keep an eye on the 6,800 level which steps right at a resistance zone and a retest of the Higher timeframe upwards channel (broken for now).
Above 6,815, there won't be much to stop a retest of the all-time highs.
Below 6,800 however, some sellers might try to re-enter the pullback higher.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 6,930 (current All Time-Highs)
- 6,800 Psychological resistance (+/- 10 points)
- Mid-term resistance 6,860 to 6,880
- ATH Resistance 6,900 to 6,930
Support Levels
- 6,680 to 6,700 Key Support
- 6,570 to 6,600 support
- 4 H MA 50 at 6,750
- 6,490 to 6,512 Previous ATH October lows (recent lows)
- 6,400 psychological support
Safe Trades!
