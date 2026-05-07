Is the party over already? – North American Session Market Wrap for May 7

Referenced assets
Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for May 7
Markets jumped to new highs early this morning as investors felt hopeful about diplomatic progress. But by midday, those gains disappeared. It became clear that risk assets had risen too quickly, and overall sentiment turned negative.
Tensions in the Gulf quickly returned, pulling markets back down. Optimism faded after reports that Iran had fired missiles at US Navy destroyers, apparently in response to US strikes on Iranian tankers. Iranian state TV also reported anti-aircraft activity and explosions over Tehran, adding more uncertainty to the trading floor.
Confusion about the blockade added to the day’s volatility. A US official told Al Jazeera that reports about the US military preparing to restart “Operation Freedom,” the mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, were completely false. These conflicting stories made WTI crude oil prices swing wildly, eventually pulling them back down toward $95.
Stocks could not hold up after the reversal. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached impressive new intraday highs at 7,385 and 28,850 but lost momentum and ended the day lower.
The Dow Jones also dropped more than 300 points, falling below the 50,000 mark by the close.
With the peace rally over and geopolitical tensions rising again, tomorrow’s important Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report could be a major turning point for Wall Street as investors look for direction.
Key Earnings releases tomorrow (May 7)
Earnings release for May 7, 2026 – Source: Nasdaq.com
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, May 7, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Global assets took a huge turn around the middle of the session with WTI Crude largely reversing from its huge drop to $90 – Spot the turn around 10:30.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, May 7, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
FX is back into a large confusion after today's US Dollar reversal along with Crude Oil.
The King Dollar is back on the top of the FX board at the end of the session, with the DXY back above 98.00 and exploding after forming a triple bottom.
A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
Tomorrow welcomes the infamous NFP session along with Canadian Employment.
This will come along with many other smaller tier data releases but the 8:30 A.M ET release will be the largest mover of the session (barring some fundamental news regarding the Iran conflict).
As always, make sure to follow talks around US-Iran negotiations.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.