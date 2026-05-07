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Is the party over already? – North American Session Market Wrap for May 7

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Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

7 May 2026 at 20:39 UTC

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Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for May 7

Markets jumped to new highs early this morning as investors felt hopeful about diplomatic progress. But by midday, those gains disappeared. It became clear that risk assets had risen too quickly, and overall sentiment turned negative.

Tensions in the Gulf quickly returned, pulling markets back down. Optimism faded after reports that Iran had fired missiles at US Navy destroyers, apparently in response to US strikes on Iranian tankers. Iranian state TV also reported anti-aircraft activity and explosions over Tehran, adding more uncertainty to the trading floor.

Confusion about the blockade added to the day’s volatility. A US official told Al Jazeera that reports about the US military preparing to restart “Operation Freedom,” the mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, were completely false. These conflicting stories made WTI crude oil prices swing wildly, eventually pulling them back down toward $95.

Stocks could not hold up after the reversal. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached impressive new intraday highs at 7,385 and 28,850 but lost momentum and ended the day lower.

The Dow Jones also dropped more than 300 points, falling below the 50,000 mark by the close.

With the peace rally over and geopolitical tensions rising again, tomorrow’s important Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report could be a major turning point for Wall Street as investors look for direction.

Read More:

Key Earnings releases tomorrow (May 7)

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Earnings release for May 7, 2026 – Source: Nasdaq.com

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

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Cross-Asset Daily Performance, May 7, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Global assets took a huge turn around the middle of the session with WTI Crude largely reversing from its huge drop to $90 – Spot the turn around 10:30.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

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Currency Performance, May 7, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs

FX is back into a large confusion after today's US Dollar reversal along with Crude Oil.

The King Dollar is back on the top of the FX board at the end of the session, with the DXY back above 98.00 and exploding after forming a triple bottom.

A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions

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For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

Tomorrow welcomes the infamous NFP session along with Canadian Employment.

This will come along with many other smaller tier data releases but the 8:30 A.M ET release will be the largest mover of the session (barring some fundamental news regarding the Iran conflict).

As always, make sure to follow talks around US-Iran negotiations.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

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About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.