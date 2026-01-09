NFP Clears its Test and Iran Heats up – North American Session Market Wrap for January 9

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for January 9

The session welcomed a decent NFP report. While the headline number missed expectations by a marginal 10K, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.4%, effectively easing concerns regarding the downward revisions seen in previous months.

Following the release, the US Dollar rallied, but this didn't dampen risk appetite. Stocks pushed higher to conclude the "Freedom Trade" week, with the Nasdaq leading the charge, up 1% on the session.

For participants seeking certainty on the US Supreme Court ruling regarding tariffs, patience is still required. Today's "decision day" proved to be a non-event; the market now looks to January 19 in hopes of removing the lingering uncertainty around trade policy.

In geopolitics, the situation in Iran is deteriorating rapidly. The regime has severed internet and phone communications for over 24 hours in a desperate bid to calm gigantic protests that could be morphing into a full-blown revolution.

Escalation: Unofficial reports suggest casualty numbers have unfortunately surpassed those of the "12-Day War."

Unofficial reports suggest casualty numbers have unfortunately surpassed those of the "12-Day War." Regime Stability: Iran President Araghchi has fled to Lebanon with his family, and major carriers like Turkish Airlines have cancelled flights to Tehran.

Iran President Araghchi has fled to Lebanon with his family, and major carriers like Turkish Airlines have cancelled flights to Tehran. US Stance: The Trump Administration has signaled it is monitoring events closely. Given the rhetoric, a potential intervention over the weekend or early next week cannot be ruled out.

This turmoil has put a significant bid under Oil, gapping up to $59 to close the week. With Iran's 5M+ barrels per day capacity at risk and infrastructure potentially compromised, energy markets are pricing in a supply shock.