Fed's Independence Challenged Yet Again – North American Session Market Wrap for January 12

Traders and investors woke up to another piece of bad news – the Trump Administration and the US Department of Justice orchestrated yet another attack on Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

The pretext? Misleading statements in his testimony at the Senate (legal requirement for all Federal Reserve Members).

The real pretext? Finding new ways to fire the head of the US Central Bank just ahead of the upcoming FOMC – Another attack on the Fed.

And Jerome Powell responded fearlessly this time. I invite you all to listen to his (short) speech.

The problem is that neither the US dollar nor financial markets can function adequately without a central bank free from political influences.

Historically, politicized central banks have often been associated with high or even extreme inflation, disorderly stock market movements, and financial outflows – not a great cocktail.

The US President wants to see rates go down further.

However, the Fed can’t commit due to a still solid labor Market (Unemployment Rate is higher than it was a few years ago, but still very low in the grand scheme of things) – And a still very unclear inflation picture – More on this tomorrow morning (US CPI releases at 8:30 A.M. ET).

The consequences? Anxious investors, volatile movements, and a pursuit of diversification away from the US Dollar.

Most heavily traded metals have rallied to new all-time or yearly highs after the headline, stocks sharply opened lower, the Dollar shot down, and a general angst regarding the outcome arose.

Even US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed his confusion regarding the event.