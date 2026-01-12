OANDA Group
Fed's Independence Challenged Yet Again – North American Session Market Wrap for January 12

US_United_States_Government_Flag
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

12 January 2026 at 22:03 UTC

Traders and investors woke up to another piece of bad news – the Trump Administration and the US Department of Justice orchestrated yet another attack on Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

The pretext? Misleading statements in his testimony at the Senate (legal requirement for all Federal Reserve Members).

The real pretext? Finding new ways to fire the head of the US Central Bank just ahead of the upcoming FOMC – Another attack on the Fed.

And Jerome Powell responded fearlessly this time. I invite you all to listen to his (short) speech.

The problem is that neither the US dollar nor financial markets can function adequately without a central bank free from political influences.

Historically, politicized central banks have often been associated with high or even extreme inflation, disorderly stock market movements, and financial outflows – not a great cocktail.

The US President wants to see rates go down further.

However, the Fed can’t commit due to a still solid labor Market (Unemployment Rate is higher than it was a few years ago, but still very low in the grand scheme of things) – And a still very unclear inflation pictureMore on this tomorrow morning (US CPI releases at 8:30 A.M. ET).

The consequences? Anxious investors, volatile movements, and a pursuit of diversification away from the US Dollar.

Most heavily traded metals have rallied to new all-time or yearly highs after the headline, stocks sharply opened lower, the Dollar shot down, and a general angst regarding the outcome arose.

Even US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed his confusion regarding the event.

Discover:

Stock Market Heatmap – Widespread Rally except for Healthcare and Softwares

Market Close Heatmap 1201026
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – January 12, 2026

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

Screenshot 2026-01-12 at 4.48.30 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, January 12, 2026 – Source: TradingView

You can see how volatile cross-asset performance was today with many classes falling, recovering etc.

Despite a session which finally turned risk-on, some doubts remain – CPI is coming up tomorrow and with the latest event, things could look grim in any strong beat.

Too, with all the geopolitical events, Markets have remained calm. A potential time bomb?

Oil and Bitcoin are moving quite sharply since the close.

I'll be posting on any headlines if there's any.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

fx perf 120126
Currency Performance, January 12, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs

There has been two themes in FX Markets today.

The first one being a huge selloff in the US Dollar after the investigation got revealed, pushing all majors higher (except for one) – The Kiwi Dollar is the standout winner of the session as business confidence rebounded from the latest release.

The second, less market shaking, is the fresh wave of Yen selling to start the week. JPY bulls are not enjoying the announcement for next month's Japanese snap elections, when the PM Takaichi could grab more power and drown the Yen in further dilution.

The Nikkei actually loves this, up 5% since Friday.

A look at Economic data releasing throughout this tonight and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2026-01-12 at 4.55.28 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

Things will get quite busy in the next 24 hours.

Today's evening session will start with a speech from the very influential NY Fed Williams at an International Economics event (look for clues regarding the upcoming Rate Decision and his views for 2026).

For the rest, mid-tier data for Australia, Japan, and the UK between 18:30 and 19:00.

But the real test will be tomorrow:

The US session will start the festivities, with the ADP Weekly report at 8:15 a.m. (Will the labor picture still rebound?)

But most importantly, an up-to-date US CPI report.

This one will be the most important in almost six months, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics' closure has hurt all reports since October (so the last clear CPI was released in September – that's a while ago!)

For the rest of the day, expect a few speeches from Fed officials Musalem and Barkin, two non-voters who still offer interesting insights into their 2026 outlooks.

In terms of data, there will be the US New Home Sales release at 10:00 and the US Monthly Budget at 14:00.

The evening session will then present some Trade data for China – of high importance for the global economy outlook.

Safe Trades and a Successful Week!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.