Key Support Holds for GBP/USD as Traders Eye US Inflation and UK GDP

Over the weekend, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced that the Justice Department has served the central bank with legal orders (subpoenas) and is threatening criminal charges.

Powell claims this is part of a larger campaign by the White House to pressure the bank. He explicitly stated that these threats are a punishment because the Fed refused to follow President Trump's demands to lower interest rates, choosing instead to make decisions based on what is best for the public.

While President Trump denies knowing anything about the investigation, he has a long history of attacking Powell for not cutting rates as quickly as he wants.