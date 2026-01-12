Fed Chair Powell is Under Attack – Silver (XAG/USD) and Gold (XAU/USD) Fresh All-Time Highs

Donald Trump is a stubborn President, to say the least. Just when markets were enjoying a few relaxing months of silence regarding Fed independence, the Administration has struck again.

Over the weekend, the Department of Justice opened a formal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, regarding statements made during his recent Senate Testimony.

It is painfully easy to read between the lines here. This appears to be a political masquerade—a manufactured pretext to fire Powell before his term officially concludes.

The impatience seems unjustified, given that his tenure ends in May 2026 and markets are already expecting an announcement on his successor by the end of this month.

In a special address delivered yesterday evening, Chair Powell fired back, significantly upping his tone regarding the Federal Reserve's stance against politicized interference.

The Verdict: Market Chaos.