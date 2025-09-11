Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 11

Markets woke up to a fresh jolt after the US CPI release, which came in broadly as expected at 0.3% MoM, but nonetheless shifted sentiment.

The immediate reaction saw the US Dollar tumble, only to settle back into its recent support range, leaving traders guessing on the next breakout.

In contrast, US equities surged, with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 pressing fresh all-time highs, as optimism for a 50 bps FOMC cut keeps creeping back into the picture.

The FED Watchtool is showing mixed pricing for the upcoming meeting and participants now await for any comments from WSJ's Timiraos for any further signs.

Ethereum and the broader crypto market, however, remain hesitant, unable to mirror the ecstatic risk appetite driving equities – consolidation continues, waiting for a stronger catalyst.

Markets will now turn even more impatient for next week's FED Meeting (September 17th) amid the ongoing blackout period which prevents Federal Reserve speakers from commenting on Policy and Economic outlooks.