US Indices open higher after the US CPI report – Dow Jones and S&P 500 technical outlook

US Stock indices are offering a decent open to the North American session after the freshly released CPI, with both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 pushing towards new highs.

Nonetheless, the theme is still of slight hesitation as traders juggle with the 50 bps cut expectations: from a 10% to 5% pricing right after the release, and back towards 10% as we speak.

Equity markets had been disregarding the recent employment reports and downward revisions in the hope of a jumbo cut next Wednesday, consequently turning to inflation to see what the FOMC will be cooking towards next week.

But this morning's inflation report offers further doubts: despite the 0.3% as-expected report, inflation is still rising.

This theme is expected to be explored in Jerome Powell's post decision speech – Any hawkishness would slow the appetite for risk.

As traders, the essential is to look at the immediate price action, and it seems that index buying is gathering steam.



We will be looking at the leader and lagger of today's action: S&P 500, Nasdaq and their intraday charts.