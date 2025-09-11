Dow Jones (DJIA) Technical: Poised for a potential bullish breakout as US CPI looms

From 22 August to Tuesday, 10 September 2025, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced 1% and 1.5% respectively, both setting fresh record highs. The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 0.7%, while in contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% over the same period (see Fig. 1).

All three major US stock indices, apart from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, advanced on expectations of a more dovish Fed ahead of the 17 September FOMC meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, Fed Funds futures now fully price in a 25 bps cut to 4.00%–4.25%, with high odds of additional 25 bps cuts at the 29 October (85%) and 10 December (73%) meetings, potentially bringing rates down to 3.50%–3.75% by year-end.

Let’s now review the short-term technical picture of the US Wall Street 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average) and key levels to watch ahead of the US CPI data release.