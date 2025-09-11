Breaking News: US core inflation rate at 3.1% Y/Y in August vs 3.1% expected

- US core inflation rate August (YoY): +3.1% vs +3.1% expected, meets consensus
- US core inflation rate August (MoM): +0.3% vs +0.3% expected, meets consensus
- US non-core inflation rate August (YoY): +2.9% vs +2.9% expected, meets consensus
- US non-core inflation rate August (MoM): +0.3% vs +0.4% expected, above consensus by +0.1%
US Consumer Price Index Report (August 2025):
Breaking: The US core inflation rate came in at 3.1% YoY in August, meeting consensus and remaining unchanged month over month.
Key takeaway: Although not rising, core inflation is proving somewhat sticky and remains decisively above the Fed target of 2%. Since last month, YoY core inflation is at its highest level since March, but will likely pose no obstacle in a decision to cut rates next week, courtesy of recent jobs data.
