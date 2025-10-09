Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 9th

Now up above 2% on the week, many Markets and assets can't ignore the ongoing rally in the US Dollar.

Between resilient consumers – with, for example, Airlines like Delta giving out strong future expectations – and the Trump Administration-engineered Middle East deal agreed by both parties now, the US is getting back on its feet.

Indeed, some questions are arising in concern of the strength of the US Economy. Despite some job losses and tariffs, how is it that company earnings and retail sales are still growing so much ?

Some very interesting pieces convey that US Equities at record highs and filthy rich Boomers about to retire may provide a resilient US Consumption even if jobs decrease.

It is one of the first known times in humanity that old generations retire as rich as boomers are now, which provides unforeseen challenges for inflation, even if the economy/employment takes a hit.

About the Middle East deal, Israel agreed to the 20-Point Trump Plan to end the Gaza War and the Hamas leader agreeing to the plan just about an hour ago.