Today's session saw the continuation of the weekly flows, with the US Dollar higher and Gold breaking new milestones. The US-Canada deal seems to be getting closer from the recent remarks made by Canada's Carney.

US Equities sparked a huge reversal higher with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs, yet again.

Nothing really explained yesterday's risk-off session, therefore dip buyers just came and bought things back.

The Dow remains a lagger throughout this week after showing just a wick above the 47,000 threshold.

In geopolitics, Trump mentioned in a roundtable talk that Middle East discussions are going towards the right direction and the US President should head to Egypt to finalize the Deal.

The Royal Bank of New Zealand also surprised Markets with a 50 bps Jumbo cut (which was 50% priced in ahead of the decision).

The news got followed with a huge selloff for the Kiwi before markets started to price out cuts later in 2026. A larger cut tends to generate higher economic prospects and future expectation expectations.

