North American mid-week Market update – US-Canada deal approaching

mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

As the Wednesday session draws to a close, NA markets are seeing meaningful shifts across the geopolitical and financial landscape.

The U.S. dollar staged a strong rebound on the markets front, confirming the thesis that the year’s low for the greenback has likely been reached.

The fresh FOMC Minutes release is triggering a brief pullback, but the dollar remains firmly above its August highs.

This strength came despite Gold touching the $4,000 level, a consequent rally typically dampening USD momentum.