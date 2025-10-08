Weakness showdown: NZD vs JPY in the FX markets

Two currencies are at the center of Forex movement in this volatile session: the Kiwi and the Yen — and not in a favorable spot.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a 50 bps rate cut, twice as large as many anticipated and only half priced in before the event.

The decision followed a string of disappointing economic data that confirmed deeper cracks in New Zealand’s fragile economy — a trend that had pushed markets toward a dovish repricing earlier this summer.

With the move from the central bank, the NZD took a large hit, particularly from the hesitant pre-meeting pricing (a smaller 25 bps was also 50% priced).

But how much worse can it get? A larger cut today may take out pricing for future cuts.

