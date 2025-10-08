AUD/NZD: On the brink of a major bullish breakout above 1.1470 as RBNZ remains dovish

The bulk of the bullish movement seen in the AUD/NZD since the start of this week has come today, exuberated by a much more dovish New Zealand central bank.

The RNBZ cut its short-term official cash rate by 50 basis points, more than the median consensus forecast of a 25-bps cut to 2.5% from 3%. It is the eighth rate cut by the RBNZ since it kick-started its current interest rate-cutting cycle in August 2024 from 5.50%. Today’s rate cut brought the official cash rate to its lowest level since mid-2022.

The RBNZ’s latest monetary policy statement signalled its commitment to maintaining a dovish stance, expressing willingness to continue monetary easing and openness to further rate cuts aimed at stimulating demand, while placing less emphasis on immediate inflation risks.