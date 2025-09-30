AUD/NZD: Bullish en route towards a 10-year high at 1.1470 with a less dovish RBA

Australia’s central bank (RBA) is expected to keep its policy cash rate unchanged at 3.6% in today’s (30 September) monetary policy meeting after a third cut this year in August that marked a cumulative 75 basis points reduction.

Australia’s labour market remains tight, while renewed inflationary pressures have emerged. The monthly CPI indicator climbed to 3% y/y in August 2025, its highest reading since July 2024, up from 2.8% in the prior month.

The AUD/NZD cross pair has exhibited a multi-month Aussie outperformance over the Kiwi, where it rose by 5.8% since the July 2025 low of 1.0766 to hit a three-year high at 1.1390 at the time of writing.

Let’s now examine a macro factor that still supports a continuation of strength in the AUD/NZD.