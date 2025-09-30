AUD/NZD: Bullish en route towards a 10-year high at 1.1470 with a less dovish RBA

Key takeaways
- RBA steady, RBNZ dovish tilt: Australia’s central bank is expected to hold rates at 3.6%, while New Zealand’s weak labour market raises the odds of a more dovish RBNZ stance.
- Widening yield spreads: The 2-year and 10-year AU/NZ sovereign bond yield spreads are likely to widen further, favouring AUD strength over NZD.
- AUD/NZD strength: The cross pair has gained 5.8% since July 2025, hitting a three-year high of 1.1390, supported by relative macro and yield dynamics.
- Technical outlook bullish: Short-term bias stays positive for AUD/NZD above 1.1330 support, with scope to test 1.1435 and the long-term secular resistance at 1.1470.
Australia’s central bank (RBA) is expected to keep its policy cash rate unchanged at 3.6% in today’s (30 September) monetary policy meeting after a third cut this year in August that marked a cumulative 75 basis points reduction.
Australia’s labour market remains tight, while renewed inflationary pressures have emerged. The monthly CPI indicator climbed to 3% y/y in August 2025, its highest reading since July 2024, up from 2.8% in the prior month.
The AUD/NZD cross pair has exhibited a multi-month Aussie outperformance over the Kiwi, where it rose by 5.8% since the July 2025 low of 1.0766 to hit a three-year high at 1.1390 at the time of writing.
Let’s now examine a macro factor that still supports a continuation of strength in the AUD/NZD.
A soft New Zealand labour market may trigger a further steepening of the AU/NZ sovereign bonds' yield spread
Fig. 1: AU & NZ unemployment rate with yield spreads of AU/NZ government bonds as of 30 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)
New Zealand's unemployment rate has accelerated to 5.2% in the three months through June 2025, its highest level since Q3 2020 during the onset of the pandemic.
In contrast, Australia’s monthly unemployment rate for August 2025 slipped to 4.2% from 4.3% in July.
The bleak labour market conditions in New Zealand increase the likelihood that the RBNZ will adopt a relatively more dovish monetary policy stance in the remaining months of 2025 compared to the RBA.
The 2-year and 10-year yield spreads between Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds are likely to widen further, which in turn could fuel additional upside pressure on the AUD/NZD cross rates (see Fig. 1).
We will now focus on the short-term (1to 3 days) trajectory, key elements, and key levels to watch on the AUD/NZD from a technical analysis perspective.
Fig. 2: AUD/NZD minor trend as of 30 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Fig. 3: AUD/NZD long-term secular trend as of 30 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)
Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)
Bullish with key short-term pivotal support at 1.1330 on the AUD/NZD for the next intermediate resistance to come in at 1.1435 before a test on the 1.1470 long-term secular resistance (also a Fibonacci extension) (see Fig. 2).
Key elements
- The price actions of the AUD/NZD have continued to oscillate within a minor ascending channel in place since the 18 September 2025 low of 1.1151 (see Fig. 2).
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator of the AUD/NZD has reached its overbought zone (above the 70 level), but it has not flashed out any bearish divergence condition. This observation suggests low odds of a bearish reversal for AUD/NZD (see Fig. 2).
- The 1.1470 long-term secular resistance of the AUD/NZD is defined as the upper limit of a 10-year-plus bullish basing configuration in place since April 2015 (see Fig. 3).
- In addition, the monthly MACD trend indicator of the AUD/NZD has managed to stage a rebound after a test of its ascending channel support right above the centreline. This observation suggests the potential start of a long-term secular bullish trend for the AUD/NZD, which increases the odds of a major bullish breakout above 1.1470 (see Fig. 3).
Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)
A break below the 1.1330 key short-term support for AUD/NZD invalidates the bullish scenario to kickstart a minor corrective decline sequence to expose the next intermediate supports at 1.1270 and 1.1205 (also the 20-day moving average).
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.