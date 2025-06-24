Market Wrap for the North American Session - June 24

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 24, 2025

Today was a heavily risk-on session with Equity indices on top of the board, with the Nasdaq notably attaining new all-time highs (currently trading right around the ATH).

All currencies are leading against the US Dollar, which got sold off aggressively as markets are now moving away suddenly from the conflict that lasted about 12 days – Too much for a market that seems to only go upwards since April.



One particular dynamic of today's session is the top performers in Forex that are seen as the typical safe-haven currencies – The Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc are both finishing the day up around 1% against the USD.



Other Safe-Haven assets like gold got sold off pretty aggressively, with the precious metal trading more than 3.70% from its war-highs (currently 3,320 vs 3,450 – ATH is at 3,500).



The worst performer in post-war flows is US Oil that gave back all of its premium and more: The energy commodity is trading back to the highs of the May monthly range, around $66 after touching $64 lows – As a reminder, Oil was trading from $72 to $75 for the past week – Trump posted on Truth Social that the US may lift the sanctions imposed on Iranian exports to China.