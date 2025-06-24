Nasdaq reaches ATH, Equities around the globe from Fear to Greed

Global equity indices are rallying over 1% on the session following news that a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect, bringing a temporary end to nearly two weeks of military conflict.

To recap, the Israel-Iran escalation began on Thursday, June 13, after the breakdown of US-Iran nuclear negotiations. In response, Israel launched preemptive strikes targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure, aiming to prevent further development of a potential nuclear weapon.

The US subsequently stepped in to contain the situation, and Iran’s retaliation was largely symbolic—paving the way for the current ceasefire agreement.

Despite elevated geopolitical tensions, equity markets remained resilient. While initial corrections followed the outbreak of conflict, indices never strayed far from their record highs, providing ample trading opportunities amid heightened volatility.

What’s notable is the bears' failure to trigger a deeper correction in Equities, which has fueled a strong reversal.

As of this writing, the Nasdaq just touched its all time-highs, reversing slightly from here.