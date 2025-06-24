USDJPY tumbles as War flows are now behind us

The most volatile major currency pair delivered another textbook session, marked by two-handle swings over consecutive days.

After a brief show of strength, the U.S. Dollar resumed its broader decline against most major currencies.

The post-war reversal was continued further after today's speech from Fed Chair Powell at the US Congress, in which he offered no fresh signals regarding a rate cut at the July 30 FOMC meeting—a message that markets are watching closely.

The absence of new dovish guidance was interpreted as a continuation of the current policy stance, prompting traders to resume the prevailing bearish trend on the Greenback.

The Japanese Yen, which had underperformed during the USD's initial rally, staged a sharp comeback. Its V-shaped reversal has pushed it to the second-best spot among major currencies in the current North American session, close to tied the Swiss Franc.

USDJPY is now back inside its two-month range after a false breakout to the upside.

Explore the technical zones of interest as the pair recalibrates.